BOEM issues environmental analysis for proposed wind energy project offshore Massachusetts

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced the availability of its draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the proposed SouthCoast Wind (formerly known as Mayflower Wind) energy project offshore Massachusetts. The official notice of availability will be published in the Federal Register on February 17, opening a 45-day public comment period that will end on April 3.

SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC submitted a construction and operation plan (COP) for its proposed wind energy facility and associated export cables on the Outer Continental Shelf offshore Massachusetts. The proposal includes up to 147 wind turbines and two export cable corridors. One corridor would be used by multiple export cables making landfall in Falmouth, Massachusetts, the other would be used by multiple export cables making landfall in Somerset, Massachusetts. The lease area covers approximately 127,388 acres and is approximately 26 nautical miles (nm) south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 nm south of Nantucket.

During the comment period, BOEM will hold three public meetings in which the public can learn more about the review process, the EIS schedule, potential impacts from the proposed project and proposals to reduce potential impacts. Participants can also provide comments on the draft EIS.

BOEM will use input received during the comment period to inform preparation of the final EIS, which will then inform the agency’s decision regarding approval of the project COP and potential mitigation measures.

SouthCoast Wind is the seventh project currently in the draft EIS stage of review by BOEM.