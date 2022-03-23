Boskalis teams with Orient Cables for Dutch offshore wind farm contract

Dutch marine services provider Boskalis and its Chinese cabling partner Orient Cables (NBO) have won the Hollandse Kust West Beta export cable contract from Dutch-German transmission grid operator TenneT.

The contract scope comprises the installation of two 65 km long export cables that will connect the planned Hollandse Kust West Beta 700 MW offshore wind farm to TenneT’s onshore grid in the Netherlands.

Furthermore, Boskalis will install a 9 km 66kV interconnector cable between the Hollandse Kust West Alpha and Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore substations. NBO will design and supply the high-voltage cable system. Boskalis said its share of the contract is worth between €50m and €150m ($55m and $165m).

For this project, Boskalis will deliver an integrated solution of in-house services including the removal of unexploded ordnance from the seabed, geotechnical and geophysical surveys, beach and seabed preparation works and the laying and burial of the cables. The wind farm is expected to enter service in 2025.

In related news, NBO landed a $264m contract for a 1 GW offshore wind project developed by Guangdong Energy in Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, China. The EPCI contract includes 2 circuits 60 km 500kV 3-core export cables supply, engineering, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning.