Box spill off the Netherlands

The Dutch coastguard spent the weekend trying to find 26 empty containers which fell off the 6,350 teu teu Marcos V near the Wadden Islands during high winds encountered from Storm Eunice which battered much of northern Europe last week.

The Panama-flagged ship was heading from Bremerhaven to Rotterdam when it ran into difficulty. The ship was bought by Euroseas late last year.

The area where the boxes fell overboard suffered a far bigger incident three years ago when 281 containers fell over the side of the giant MSC Zoe.

In Rotterdam, where the Marcos V was heading, Storm Eunice caused some damage. Many boxes were videoed tumbling down at the port on Friday (see lower video).

Met de wetenschap dat er vannacht een aantal containers overboord zijn geslagen te noorden van Vlieland is het maar een triest gezicht als Marcos V in beeld is op onze webcam bij Hoek van Holland…https://t.co/bYdngPINky@inekevangent @Kustwacht_nl @POL_Vlieland pic.twitter.com/h7zHR0BmAm — HeelHollandKijkt (@heelhollandkijk) February 19, 2022