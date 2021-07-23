BP teams up with Quaybridge to develop offshore wind business

BP has joined forces with Quaybridge, a UK-based renewables and offshore wind consultancy business, to accelerate the development of BP’s global offshore wind portfolio.

As part of the new agreement, members of the Quaybridge team will work closely with BP’s Renewables Growth business development team, a key element in BP’s strategy to develop 50 GW of renewable energy projects by 2030.

Quaybridge recently worked with the BP and EnBW to secure successful preferred bidder status for the 3 GW Mona and Morgan Irish Sea leases in the recent UK round four leasing round – and they are participating independently in the ongoing ScotWind leasing round.

Team director for Quaybridge, Colin Morgan, said: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to support BP under this new agreement. The whole team is really excited at the prospect of continuing to deliver success in offshore wind development with such a capable and ambitious partner as BP.”