EuropeOffshoreRenewables

BP teams up with Quaybridge to develop offshore wind business

Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxJuly 23, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
BP

BP has joined forces with Quaybridge, a UK-based renewables and offshore wind consultancy business, to accelerate the development of BP’s global offshore wind portfolio.

As part of the new agreement, members of the Quaybridge team will work closely with BP’s Renewables Growth business development team, a key element in BP’s strategy to develop 50 GW of renewable energy projects by 2030.

Quaybridge recently worked with the BP and EnBW to secure successful preferred bidder status for the 3 GW Mona and Morgan Irish Sea leases in the recent UK round four leasing round – and they are participating independently in the ongoing ScotWind leasing round.

Team director for Quaybridge, Colin Morgan, said: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to support BP under this new agreement. The whole team is really excited at the prospect of continuing to deliver success in offshore wind development with such a capable and ambitious partner as BP.”

Tags
Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxJuly 23, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Andrew Cox

Andrew Cox

During the 1990s, Dr Andrew Cox was the editor of UK Coal Review and was a regular writer and commentator on the international coal trade and related infrastructure developments. Post-2000, he has been a freelance writer, CPD trainer and project consultant. He focuses on developments in the energy, chemicals, shipping and port sectors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button