Braemar launches Greek finance desk

British broking house Braemar has launched a corporate finance desk in Athens led by Stefanos Fragos who has joined from alternative finance provider Yieldstreet.

In a release Braemar said the Greek expansion was in response to a “clear need” in the market from shipowners in Greece and the Mediterranean for expert counsel in the equity and debt capital markets, advisory for mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, and help originating, structuring and delivering tailor-made ship finance solutions. Braemar has existing corporate finance offices in London, Hamburg, and Singapore.

Prior to his stint at Yieldstreet, Fragos worked at DVB Bank’s Greek office for more than a decade.