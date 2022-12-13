EuropeFinance and InsuranceOperations

Braemar launches Greek finance desk

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 13, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute

British broking house Braemar has launched a corporate finance desk in Athens led by Stefanos Fragos who has joined from alternative finance provider Yieldstreet.

In a release Braemar said the Greek expansion was in response to a “clear need” in the market from shipowners in Greece and the Mediterranean for expert counsel in the equity and debt capital markets, advisory for mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, and help originating, structuring and delivering tailor-made ship finance solutions. Braemar has existing corporate finance offices in London, Hamburg, and Singapore.

Prior to his stint at Yieldstreet, Fragos worked at DVB Bank’s Greek office for more than a decade.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 13, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button