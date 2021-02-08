AmericasOperations

Brazil closes Operation Car Wash investigation

Brazil has officially put an end to Operation Car Wash, one of the largest anti-corruption investigations in history.

The operation, which started from a routine money-laundering investigation into a car wash in Brasilia in 2014, has brought down politicians including former presidents from across Latin America and business leaders from large scale enterprises including Petrobras.

Over the past six years, the operation has made 295 arrests, achieved 278 convictions, and seized over $800m in assets.

The most high profile people arrested by the operation include former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Alejandro Toledo of Peru and Ricardo Martinelli of Panama, as well as top executives at Petrobras, Odebrecht and several other firms.

