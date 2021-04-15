AmericasPorts and Logistics

Brazil cuts red tape for port bids

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 15, 2021
Porto de Santos

Brazil has simplified its port terminal investment rules, cutting red tape as it aims to get more investments along its coastline.

A decree signed by president Jair Bolsonaro defines rules to speed up lease contracts for port areas, removing the need for public calls, and allows easier access to public areas for temporary economic use. It also guarantees minimum contract lengths for terminal leases.

“This is another step in cutting red tape for investments in infrastructure in Brazil, and will facilitate investments in port terminals, allowing for more efficiency and making the sector more dynamic,” infrastructure minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas said at the decree signing ceremony.

Last week, Brazil auctioned concessions for five terminals, four in Itaqui and one in Pelotas.

The privatisation of the Santos, the largest port complex in Latin America, is scheduled to take place next year.

