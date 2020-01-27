Home Sector Offshore Bumi Armada loses $283m legal battle with Woodside over FPSO termination January 27th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Offshore

Bumi Armada subsidiary Armada Balnaves has had its $283.5m claim against Woodside over a 2016 FPSO contract termination dismissed in the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Armada Balnaves commenced legal proceedings against Woodside Energy Julimar in March 2016 after the offshore oilfield operator cancelled its contract for the Armada Claire FPSO.

Bumi Armada has claimed that Woodside’s notice of termination constituted a repudiation of the contract, and was claiming damages of $283.5m which included over $66m for work already performed and materials supplied in line with the contract.

The FPSO vessel had been operating in the Balnaves Field, off north-western Australia, since delivering first oil in August 2014.

Woodside said that trial was held in February and March 2019, and on Friday the Supreme Court found in favour of Woodside and dismissed Bumi’s claim.