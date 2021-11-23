Bureau Veritas hit by cyber attack

French class society Bureau Veritas (BV) has reported a cyber attack that forced the company to temporarily take its servers and data offline.

A preventive move was made in order to protect the clients and the company while further investigations and corrective measures are in progress. Bureau Veritas said that as a result, partial unavailability or slowdown of its services and client interfaces can be expected.

The incident was detected on Saturday, November 20, by the company’s cybersecurity system.

“Bureau Veritas’ teams, supported by leading third-party IT experts, are currently deploying all efforts to ensure business continuity and minimise disruption to its clients, employees and partners, the company said in a statement.

BV added that it has also notified the relevant authorities to provide additional support to resume normal operations in the short term.

Earlier this month, BV joined forces with insurance consultancy firm BESSÉ to help shipping stakeholders manage the risk of cyber attacks, which has risen in recent years, particularly for shipowners. In September, French liner CMA CGM suffered a second data breach in just under a year.