EuropeOperationsTech

Bureau Veritas hit by cyber attack

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 24, 2021
0 5 1 minute read
Bureau Veritas

French class society Bureau Veritas (BV) has reported a cyber attack that forced the company to temporarily take its servers and data offline.

A preventive move was made in order to protect the clients and the company while further investigations and corrective measures are in progress. Bureau Veritas said that as a result, partial unavailability or slowdown of its services and client interfaces can be expected.

The incident was detected on Saturday, November 20, by the company’s cybersecurity system.

“Bureau Veritas’ teams, supported by leading third-party IT experts, are currently deploying all efforts to ensure business continuity and minimise disruption to its clients, employees and partners, the company said in a statement.

BV added that it has also notified the relevant authorities to provide additional support to resume normal operations in the short term. 

Earlier this month, BV joined forces with insurance consultancy firm BESSÉ to help shipping stakeholders manage the risk of cyber attacks, which has risen in recent years, particularly for shipowners. In September, French liner CMA CGM suffered a second data breach in just under a year.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 24, 2021
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button