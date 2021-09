Busan New Port has announced plans to launch a new dedicated feeder terminal by 2025.

Most feeder ships currently head to the Korean city’s old port near the city centre, making for costly transhipment.

The new terminal will accommodate ships of up to 4,000 teu in capacity.

Busan handled 11.4m teu in the first six months of this year, placing it as the seventh biggest boxport in the world.