Cadeler firms up Scottish offshore wind turbine installation deal

Offshore wind contractor Cadeler has signed a firm contract with Siemens Gamesa to provide the transportation and installation of a total of 60 wind turbines for the Moray West offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

This will be the first time that these 14MW offshore wind turbines will be installed on a commercial scale, Cadeler said.

The project will be executed by Cadeler’s windfarm installation vessel, Wind Orca . The installation is set to start at the beginning of 2024, just after the vessel has undergone a large crane upgrade with a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons.

The Moray West offshore wind farm will be located in the outer Moray Firth, 22 km off the coast of Scotland. The Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland, has been selected as the place from where the turbines will be pre-assembled and shipped.