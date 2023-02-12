Canada to refuse to permit seabed mining absent a rigorous regulatory regime

The Government of Canada has announced that, because the country does not currently have a domestic legal framework that would permit seabed mining, the government will not authorise seabed mining in areas under its jurisdiction.

The statement said that, “Canada recognises the importance of marine ecosystems as a climate regulator, and will continue to take a precautionary approach to ensure that the development of marine resources [is] consistent with strong environmental, social, and governance principles which support our efforts to combat climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.”

Regarding seabed mining in areas under Canada’s jurisdiction, the statement noted that the country’s marine protected areas (MPA) protection standard prohibits industrial activities such as mining and bottom trawling in new federal MPAs established after April 25, 2019.

It also said that, without a rigorous regulatory structure, Canada will not permit seabed mining in areas under its jurisdiction.

“Due diligence, as well as precautionary and ecosystem-based approaches, must be exercised with respect to decision-making regarding seabed mineral activity and governance. A robust knowledge base on ocean environments and the understanding of potential impacts from seabed mining operations is critical to ensure that any decision is informed by science and is made for the effective protection of marine ecosystems.”

The Government of Canada has not taken part in the exploration of mineral resources in areas beyond national jurisdiction. It said in the statement that, in line with its commitments in the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers’ Communiqué of May 2022, the recommendations of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy’s Transformations for a Sustainable Ocean Economy: A Vision for Protection, Production and Prosperity document, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and consistent with its commitment to finalising a strong High Seas Treaty, Canada believes that knowledge of the deep sea marine environment and of potential impacts of deep-sea mining is critical for any decision to authorise seabed mining. Such operations, it said, must comply with robust environmental standards and be able to demonstrate that the environment is not seriously harmed as determined according to the rules, regulations and procedures adopted by the International Seabed Authority on the basis of internationally recognised standards and practices.