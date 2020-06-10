Capital boxship trio extended by Hapag-Lloyd

June 10th, 2020 Containers, Europe 0 comments

Evangelos Marinakis’s Capital Product Partners has agreed extensions with Hapag-Lloyd for three long-term time charters.

The Athos, Aristomenis and Athenian have been extended for two additional years, taking the charters through to April 2026. The extended charters also include two-year options.

Additionally, Capital has secured a short-term time charter for the Akadimos, commencing July 2020 for a period of about 80 days.

“Despite the adverse market conditions, we are pleased to have extended the period employment of three of our vessels at an attractive long-term day rate, thus, enhancing the Partnership’s cash flow visibility,” the company stated.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

