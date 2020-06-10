Home Sector Containers Capital boxship trio extended by Hapag-Lloyd June 10th, 2020 Grant Rowles Containers, Europe

Evangelos Marinakis’s Capital Product Partners has agreed extensions with Hapag-Lloyd for three long-term time charters.

The Athos, Aristomenis and Athenian have been extended for two additional years, taking the charters through to April 2026. The extended charters also include two-year options.

Additionally, Capital has secured a short-term time charter for the Akadimos, commencing July 2020 for a period of about 80 days.

“Despite the adverse market conditions, we are pleased to have extended the period employment of three of our vessels at an attractive long-term day rate, thus, enhancing the Partnership’s cash flow visibility,” the company stated.