Captain’s Table finalists announced

Today marks two weeks until the finals of the fourth edition of The Captain’s Table, which will be streamed live on Splash.

Consistent with the competition’s core value of bringing forward solutions to real problems faced by the maritime industry, this year’s finalists showcase solutions on issues such as decarbonisation, optimisation and risk management.

The fourth edition of The Captain’s Table received more than 25 applications from 12 different countries.

Six were shortlisted as finalists: BytEdge, an Indian predictive analytics solution both for emissions and the health of the main engine; Clearbot from Hong Kong, an AI-powered, autonomous electric boat company; Kaiko Systems, a German firm digitalising onboard technical operations; Moaah from Singapore, a company focusing on predictive cargo safety and trade compliance solutions; PurEmissions, a British outfit offering a marine exhaust gas treatment solution; and finally from Belgium, Toqua, which provides AI ship performance modelling.

This year the winning team will walk away with a cash prize of US$30,000 and £25,000 in free legal advice across law firm HFW’s network of global offices. In addition, the start-up will gain access to a network of corporates and investors within the maritime industry, receive mentorship, gain industry insights and discover new opportunities.