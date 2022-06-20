EuropeOperations

Car carrier grounds off Russia after suffering hull breach in the Black Sea

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 20, 2022
0 650 1 minute read
Twitter

A Cameroon-flagged car carrier Lider Bulut was grounded in the Black Sea off the coast of the Russian town of Tuapse after it developed a heavy starboard list over the weekend due to a hull breach that caused the flooding of the ship’s engine room.

According to Russian media citing the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), the inspection, which took place after the 142 m long vessel was intentionally grounded to avoid capsizing, discovered several holes in the ship’s hull. The cause of the accident is yet to be reported.

The crew reported the incident on Saturday, June 18, and requested help from Tuapse port after the ship tilted more than 10 degrees. The Russian authorities dispatched rescue vessels to secure the area. There were no oil spills and no casualties reported. The 28 crewmembers, which include Turkish and Georgian citizens, have been reported safe.

The 2000-built Lider Bulut was reportedly sailing from Samsun, Turkey to Novorossiysk, transporting fruits and vegetables. Initial reports said that there was a malfunction in the ship’s ballast system. Work is underway to repair and stabilise the vessel and tow it to Tuapse port. 

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 20, 2022
0 650 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button