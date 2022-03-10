Castor Maritime seals three new charters

Nasdaq-listed Castor Maritime has secured new time charter contracts for three of its bulk carriers.

The Cyprus-based firm has fixed the 2005-built panamax bulker Magic Moon on a time charter contract at a daily rate of $25,000. The charter commenced on March 6, 2022, and has a minimum duration of about 30 days.

Meanwhile, the 2009-built kamsarmax Magic Argo has been secured for a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 15 months at a daily rate equal to 103% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index (BPI) 5TC routes. The charter is expected to commence on April 4, 2022.

Further, the 2010-built kamsarmax Magic Venus will fetch a daily charter rate equal to 100% of the average of the BPI 5TC routes from April 15, 2022, for a minimum duration of about 13 months, with options to extend up to 15 months.

Castor owns a fleet of 29 ships made up of 20 bulkers and nine tankers.