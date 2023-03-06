Chairman of the Liberian flag passes away

Yoram Cohen, the founder and chairman emeritus of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), passed away over the weekend after a protracted illness.

Cohen took over the running of the Liberian flag in the late 1990s and drove the flag through a period of extraordinary growth before passing on management to his sons, Adam and Elan seven years ago.

His sons remarked in a prepared statement, “Yoram was a consummate optimist and risk taker. So original in everything he did.”

Cohen was a serial entrepreneur who founded and led numerous successful ventures, ranging from organisations in the maritime industry to the telecommunications sector.

Liberia’s president George Weah expressed his sadness at the passing of Cohen.

“He was really a friend and a brother,” said Weah. “We came a long way after we developed a bond during the twilight of my football career.”

Cohen’s funeral takes place today in Florida.