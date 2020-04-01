ChartWorld acquires Maritime Services

ChartWorld acquires Maritime Services

April 1st, 2020 Americas, Europe, Operations 0 comments

Digital chart agent and ECDIS manufacturer ChartWorld, has announced the acquisition of Canada’s Maritime Services to strengthen its network in North America.

Vancouver-based Maritime Services is a provider of commercial and recreational electronic charts, publications, paper charts, and marine and safety electronics.

“We have seen double-digit growth in the North American region in recent years due to our navigation solutions that cover everything from hardware as a service, SAAS, electronic charts, support and service,” said Steven van de Schootbrugge, ChartWorld’s CEO.

“Now is the right time to strengthen our commitment and on-the-ground presence in this key region, and Vancouver is also the perfect location to strengthen our global support function. Expanding our presence to the Western seaboard time zone now allows us to provide fully staffed 24-hour client support when combined with our other global offices,” Van de Schootbrugge added.

ChartWorld is a leader in maritime digital navigation, with solutions on over 8,350 active vessels.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.