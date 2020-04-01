ChartWorld acquires Maritime Services

Digital chart agent and ECDIS manufacturer ChartWorld, has announced the acquisition of Canada’s Maritime Services to strengthen its network in North America.

Vancouver-based Maritime Services is a provider of commercial and recreational electronic charts, publications, paper charts, and marine and safety electronics.

“We have seen double-digit growth in the North American region in recent years due to our navigation solutions that cover everything from hardware as a service, SAAS, electronic charts, support and service,” said Steven van de Schootbrugge, ChartWorld’s CEO.

“Now is the right time to strengthen our commitment and on-the-ground presence in this key region, and Vancouver is also the perfect location to strengthen our global support function. Expanding our presence to the Western seaboard time zone now allows us to provide fully staffed 24-hour client support when combined with our other global offices,” Van de Schootbrugge added.

ChartWorld is a leader in maritime digital navigation, with solutions on over 8,350 active vessels.