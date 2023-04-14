Greater ChinaOperations

China imposes Sunday ship ban north of Taipei

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 14, 2023
0 480 Less than a minute
China Military Online

Tension remains high for merchant vessels heading past the island of Taiwan in East Asia. China has said it will ban vessels from an area near Taiwan on Sunday because of the possibility of falling rocket debris.

The area, about 160 km from the Taiwanese capital Taipei, will be closed from 9am to 3pm, the maritime safety administration of China’s southeastern Fujian province said on Thursday.

Beijing on Monday announced the end of three days of military drills around Taiwan, in response to Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen’s visit last week to the United States.

Similar maritime tension was recorded when previous US house speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 14, 2023
0 480 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button