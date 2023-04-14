China imposes Sunday ship ban north of Taipei

Tension remains high for merchant vessels heading past the island of Taiwan in East Asia. China has said it will ban vessels from an area near Taiwan on Sunday because of the possibility of falling rocket debris.

The area, about 160 km from the Taiwanese capital Taipei, will be closed from 9am to 3pm, the maritime safety administration of China’s southeastern Fujian province said on Thursday.

Beijing on Monday announced the end of three days of military drills around Taiwan, in response to Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen’s visit last week to the United States.

Similar maritime tension was recorded when previous US house speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year.