China Shipowners’ Association joins ICS

The China Shipowners’ Association (CSA) has become a full member of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), an international trade association that represents 80% of the global shipping industry.

The CSA will join the ICS board, which oversees the policy positions ICS presents on behalf of shipowners’ with the shipping industry’s regulators, including the International Maritime Organisation and the International Labour Organisation.

Emanuele Grimaldi, chair of the ICS, commented: “As a hub for global shipping China plays a major role in maritime transport, including an influential role on the international stage. This membership will strengthen our ability to work together, united as an industry, to tackle the most pressing issues facing shipping such as decarbonisation. It is only through partnership that we will all succeed.”

The CSA was established in 1993 as a voluntary trade organisation whose members are owners, operators and managers of merchant ships registered in China.

Zhang Shouguo, executive vice-president of CSA (pictured), added: “China Shipowners’ Association’s participation in the ICS will provide Chinese shipowners with a stepping stone, who can contribute to globalization by constructing a safe supply chain and making the Chinese shipping industry heard. Chinese shipowners will grow together with other international maritime companies. CSA also hopes to make use of the ICS information platform to provide more assistance to the Chinese shipping industry, and also the necessary support for the transition to low-carbon green shipping.”