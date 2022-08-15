Ciner orders four handy bulkers in China

Istanbul-based shipowner and operator Ciner Shipping has expanded its bulk carrier orderbook with a fresh handysize newbuilding deal in China.

Clarksons is reporting that the Turkish owner has contracted Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering for a quartet of 40,000 dwt open hatch units.

No price has been revealed for the vessels set to deliver between June and September 2024.

According to the company’s website, Ciner Shipping operates a diverse fleet of 24 vessels, including 20 bulkers with a total carrying capacity of around 1.4m dwt. Last year, the company ordered four 63,000 dwt ultramaxes at New Dayang for about $120m with delivery in 2024.