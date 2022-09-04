CITIC Leasing books five more bulker newbuilds at DSIC

CITIC Financial Leasing, a subsidiary of China CITIC Bank, has signed up for five more ultramax bulk carriers at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The contract follows CITIC Leasing’s first newbuilding order under the operating lease model earlier this year and brings its orderbook at the yard to 15 vessels.

No price has been revealed for the 209.95 m long ships that will adopt the design plan of the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI).

After completion and delivery in 2025, the 65,000 dwt bulkers will be chartered to domestic shipping companies and mainly operate on domestic coastal routes and along the Yangtze River.

In related news, Polish Steamship (Polsteam) booked four 37,000 dwt great lakes fitted handysize bulkers at CSSC Shanhaiguan also for the delivery in 2025.