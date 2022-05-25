Tankers

Clean tanker earnings leap

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 25, 2022
After more than doubling since the start of the year, the Baltic Exchange Clean Tanker Index has climbed to its highest level in over ten years on a quarterly basis, according to a new report from Singapore’s Eastport Research & Strategy, using April and May daily figures to date for Q2 2022.

“Dislocations in energy product flows following the Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered a rebound in MR spot earnings,” Eastport reported.

Over 80% of vessels from MR chemical tanker operators are deployed in the non- chemical trade, such as vegetable oils and CPP, according to Eastport calculations.

“A tightening market for clean MRs may put upward pressure on long-haul chemical tanker rates as well,” Eastport predicted.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world's oldest newspaper, Lloyd's List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

