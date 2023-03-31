CMA CGM lodges bid to run Lebanon’s postal services

French liner CMA CGM, via subsidiary Colis Privé, is the only company to have lodged a bid to take over Lebanon’s postal services.

Lebanon’s caretaker minister of telecommunications Johnny Corm confirmed yesterday the offer made by CMA CGM to take over the nation’s postal service contract

CMA CGM took over last-mile logistics player Colis Privé last year, one of a host of acquisitions it has made during a record few years of earnings.

The Marseille-headquartered liner is headed by the Shade family, who originally hail from Lebanon.