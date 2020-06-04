CNTIC VPower LNG Logistics acquires resale LNG carrier from Cosco Dalian

June 4th, 2020

Cosco Dalian Shipyard has resold a newbuild 28,000 cu m LNG carrier to Singapore-based CNTIC VPower LNG Logistics, a joint venture between China National Technical Import and Export Corporation and Hong Kong’s VPower Group.

The LNG carrier was originally ordered by Dalian Inteh Group, and Cosco Dalian terminated the shipbuilding contract last year as the owner failed to make payments according to the contract terms.

The vessel is the only LNG carrier Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry has ever built. It has been renamed CNTIC VPower Global and delivered to the new owner.

The vessel is also the first vessel in the fleet of CNTIC VPower LNG Logistics.

