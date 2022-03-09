EuropeOperations

Columbia Shipmanagement makes Monaco move

Sam Chambers March 9, 2022
Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) has signed a joint venture agreement with Monaco-based Sea World Management (SWM).

Under the terms of the agreement, the new JV company, named Columbia Seaworld Management, or CSM Monaco for short, will provide CSM’s full integrated maritime services platform to clients in the region including those in the tanker, bulker, container, cruise, MPP, offshore, superyacht, private jet and asset management sectors.

Mark O’Neil, president and CEO of CSM, commented: “By combining the joint venture partners’ respective shared values and qualities, CSM Monaco can drive in valuable efficiencies and economies of scale into this market.”

