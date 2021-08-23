EuropeMiddle EastOffshoreOperations

Columbia Shipmanagement ups its game in Saudi Arabia

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) has entered into a strategic joint venture with Khobar-based Spectrum Group.

The new company, CSM Saudi Arabia, will undertake the immediate management of 35 offshore units and jack-up rigs with more to follow, drawing on an expert team of between 70 and 80 staff taken from both companies.

Mark O’Neil, President and CEO of Columbia Shipmanagement, said the new entity will aim to expand its bespoke services reach within the kngdom as well as in Abu Dhabi and the other emirates.

CSM also recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Maritime Industries to provide the full range of maritime services to the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services in Ras Al Khair on Saudi Arabia’s east coast.

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, also recently signed an MoU with CSM to develop training programmes, as well as the provision of consultancy services focused on the applications of alternative fuels, efficiency enhancement and artificial intelligence within maritime operations.

