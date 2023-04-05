AmericasOffshoreRenewables

Construction commences for wind energy project offshore Rhode Island and New York

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 5, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
South Fork Wind

The US Department of the Interior this week announced that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has completed its review of critical design and installation reports for the South Fork Wind project, clearing the way for the start of turbine construction offshore Rhode Island and New York. This will be the first commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project to start turbine construction in federal waters in the United States.

With BSEE’s completion of the 60-day review of the project’s facility design report and fabrication and installation report, South Fork Wind will now begin constructing and installing wind turbines on the Outer Continental Shelf, with an estimated completion this summer.

The South Fork project was approved by Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in November 2021.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 5, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button