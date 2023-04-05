Construction commences for wind energy project offshore Rhode Island and New York

The US Department of the Interior this week announced that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has completed its review of critical design and installation reports for the South Fork Wind project, clearing the way for the start of turbine construction offshore Rhode Island and New York. This will be the first commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project to start turbine construction in federal waters in the United States.

With BSEE’s completion of the 60-day review of the project’s facility design report and fabrication and installation report, South Fork Wind will now begin constructing and installing wind turbines on the Outer Continental Shelf, with an estimated completion this summer.

The South Fork project was approved by Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in November 2021.