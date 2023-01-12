Copper heist at Chilean port

Chilean police are investigating a violent heist at the country’s top port earlier this week, with robbers making away with 13 containers containing millions of dollars of copper belonging to state-owned Codelco.

Ten armed men entered San Antonio port early on Tuesday morning, attacked workers and stole the containers containing $4.4m worth of copper plates.

The robbery is the largest copper theft since a series of heists in northern Chile last October forced the government to tighten security on trains carrying copper cathodes.