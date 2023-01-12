AmericasPorts and Logistics

Copper heist at Chilean port

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 12, 2023
0 76 Less than a minute
Puerto San Antonio

Chilean police are investigating a violent heist at the country’s top port earlier this week, with robbers making away with 13 containers containing millions of dollars of copper belonging to state-owned Codelco.

Ten armed men entered San Antonio port early on Tuesday morning, attacked workers and stole the containers containing $4.4m worth of copper plates.

The robbery is the largest copper theft since a series of heists in northern Chile last October forced the government to tighten security on trains carrying copper cathodes.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 12, 2023
0 76 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button