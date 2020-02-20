Home Sector Operations Cosco heavylift ship suspected of carrying nuclear arms detained in India February 20th, 2020 Jason Jiang Greater China, Operations

Cosco-operated heavy lift ship Da Cui Yun has been detained at India’s Kandla Port since February 3, for allegedly carrying components for nuclear weapons.

According to Indian local reports, the Indian custom authorities inspected the ship with nuclear scientists from the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) after the ship arrived at the port and allegedly found materials, which were misdeclared as industrial dryers, that could be the components of nuclear missiles.

A senior official at Kandla port said the vessel violated the special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies regulations.

The 28,300 dwt Hong Kong-flagged ship, which was enroute to Pakistan, has been banned from leaving the port until further notice.

Latest AIS tracking information shows the vessel is still anchored at the port.