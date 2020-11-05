Greater ChinaOffshore WindShipyards

Cosco Nantong Shipyard secures offshore wind vessel conversion contract from CRCC

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 5, 2020
CRCC

Cosco Nantong Shipyard has entered into a contract with CRCC Harbour Engineering for a ship conversion project.

Under the contract, the shipyard will convert semi-submersible vessel Tie Jian Qian 01 into a wind farm installation vessel.

The vessel will be used for domestic wind farm engineering works after the completion of the conversion.

CRCC Harbour Engineering entered into offshore wind farm engineering sector in 2018 and took delivery of its first wind farm installation vessel Tie Jian Feng Dian 01 from Cosco Shipyards in 2019.

