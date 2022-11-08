Covid puts Marintec China on hold for another year

With covid cases in China surging, Informa, the organiser of Marintec China, has been forced to cancel next month’s giant event in Shanghai for the third time in the last three years.

The 21st edition of Marintec China has been postponed once again and is now set to take place at the end of the next year, meaning the show, the second-largest shipping exhibition in the world after SMM in Hamburg, will have ducked under the calendar for four years when and if it returns.

The exhibition was initially scheduled to run in December last year but it was postponed through to end June because of covid and later pushed to December 7 through 10 this year.

As China’s covid situation is only getting worse with the daily case count surging to six-month highs over the weekend, several events have been delayed indefinitely including one of China’s major auto shows, Auto Guangzhou.

The new date for Marintec China has been set for December 5 to 8 next year.