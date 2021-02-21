D’Amico Dry ceo Lucio Bonaso passes away

Luci Bonaso, CEO of d’Amico Dry, has died according to a statement from Rome-based shipping group d’Amico.

“Paolo and Cesare d’Amico, together with all their colleagues, mourn the passing of Lucio Bonaso, CEO of the Dry Cargo business unit of the d’Amico Group,” the statement said.

Bonaso joined the company in 1998 to drive bulk carrier fleet development, and had responsibility over all the activities of the dry cargo segment.

“Lucio Bonaso has contributed decisively to the growth and development of the company through the years, contributing to the business growth through important commercial agreements particularly in the Asian and Japanese markets and managing the recent fleet renewal program,” the Italian owner said.

After graduating in 1973 as a naval engineer at the University of Genoa, Bonaso spent two years in the Navy and then joined Officine San Giorgio del Porto shipyard in Genoa. In 1980, he was hired by Monaco-based Gestion Maritime where he remained until 1998 gradually improving his position until his appointment as CEO.