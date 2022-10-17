DEME contracts Seaqualize for offshore wind feeder barge operations at Vineyard Wind

DEME Offshore US will deploy the HeaveChief 1100 (HC1100), a new offshore lifting device from Dutch heave-compensation specialist Seaqualize, to transfer delicate wind turbine components to and from supply vessels at the Vineyard Wind project. The battery-powered inline balanced heave compensator, created for heavy-lift, in-air active load control, is currently the largest active heave compensator in the world, equipped to quick-lift loads up to 1100mT.

Seaqualize and DEME Offshore worked together to develop this tool, designing it to be able to lift wind turbine components from feeder barges to installation vessels safely, efficiently and often in harsh weather conditions. The tool can actively follow and match the motions of the target vessel.

Importantly, the feeder-barge concept enables compliance with the US Jones Act.

“We contracted Seaqualize to derisk the Vineyard Wind project,” said Glenn Carton, project manager at Vineyard Wind. “Their solution is a novel, but realistic method to safely transfer the delicate components, minimising the risk of damage and delays. We think this is how feeder barge operations should be done going forward.”

The HC1100 is scheduled for delivery in March 2023.