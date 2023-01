London-listed broker Braemar has raided rival SSY to appoint a new global head of dry cargo research. Derek Langston, a well known analyst in dry bulk circles, will join Braemar from April.

Tris Simmonds, Braemar’s COO, said, “Derek has more than two decades of experience, deep market knowledge, and a widely lauded ability to separate the signal from the noise. We’re pleased that he’s excited by the opportunities created by our growth plan and that he’s chosen to join us over competing offers.”