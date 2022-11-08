Diamond Offshore lands $429m semisub deal with Petrobras

Houston-based Diamond Offshore Drilling has been awarded a four-year drilling project with Petrobras in Brazil for the 2009-built semisub rig Ocean Courage .

The New York-listed company said it had received a notification of the award and the new contract is expected to be signed imminently and commence late in the fourth quarter of 2023, after the conclusion of the rig’s current contract and new contract preparations.

The deal comes with an unpriced option for an additional four years. The value of the firm term of the award is around $429m, including a mobilisation fee and the provision of certain additional services.

Commenting on the deal, Bernie Wolford, president and CEO of Diamond Offshore, stated: “This award is a testament to the exceptional performance of our crews and allows Diamond to continue serving the world’s largest operator of deepwater drilling rigs. This program is in addition to the $1.6bn of backlog we reported as of October 1, 2022.”