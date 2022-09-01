AmericasOffshore

Diamond Offshore scores work for floater pair

Diamond Offshore Drilling has been awarded two new contracts for the utilisation of two floater rigs. 

In Australia, Inpex has booked the semisub Ocean Apex for work on the Northwest Shelf. The contract covers two wells and should start in the fourth quarter of 2023 in direct continuation of the rig’s prior contract, keeping the rig fully contracted in Australia until late 2024. Financial details have not been disclosed. 

Meanwhile, in the US Gulf of Mexico, the Houston-based driller entered into a contract with BOE Exploration & Production for the 2013-built drillship Vela, owned by Aquadrill. The contract is worth around $88m and is for a minimum duration of 225 days, commencing in the first quarter of 2023. The deal also includes options for up to an additional five to seven wells.

