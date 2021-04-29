Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes post-panamax bulker to Tongli

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 29, 2021
Diana Shipping

New York-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping for 2013-built post-panamax Electra.

The vessel commenced the charter yesterday at a rate of $21,000 per day, through to between February 10, 2022 and April 10, 2022. It has come off a short-term charter with Refined Success Limited at $23,500 per day, and prior to this was fetching just $12,500 per day with SwissMarine.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 35 bulkers in total, says the new charter will generate around $5.82m of revenues based on the minimum charter period.

Grant Rowles April 29, 2021
