Diana Shipping kamsarmax charter extended by Cargill

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International for 2013-built kamsarmax bulker Myrto .

The new charter commences later this week and is a rate at $10,000 per day, down from the $14,000 per day Cargill was previously playing. It is scheduled to end between July 1, 2021 and September 15, 2021.

Diana Shipping says the charter will generate around $4.48m based on the minimum time charter period.

Last week, Diana Shipping fixed one of its capesizes to C Transport Maritime and a post-panamax bulker to SwissMarine.