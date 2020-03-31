Diana Shipping kamsarmax charter extended by Cargill

April 1st, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International for 2013-built kamsarmax bulker Myrto.

The new charter commences later this week and is a rate at $10,000 per day, down from the $14,000 per day Cargill was previously playing. It is scheduled to end between July 1, 2021 and September 15, 2021.

Diana Shipping says the charter will generate around $4.48m based on the minimum time charter period.

Last week, Diana Shipping fixed one of its capesizes to C Transport Maritime and a post-panamax bulker to SwissMarine.

