Diana Shipping secures capesize charters with Cargill and CTM

Greek owner Diana Shipping has sealed time charter contracts for two of its capesize bulkers.

Cargill International has taken the 2015-built cape Santa Barbara on charter, commencing January 9, through to between January 5, 2020 and March 5, 2022. The rate is $17,250 per day, the same rate as the ship’s previous charter with Singapore’s Pacbulk.

Meanwhile, Monaco’s C Transport Maritime has fixed the 2005-built cape Salt Lake City which has just come off charter with Cargill. The charter commences on January 9, and is through to between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022, at a rate of $13,000 per day. Cargill had been paying $9,750 per day for the vessel.

Diana Shipping, which has a fleet of 37 bulkers, says the two deals will generate around $11.89m of gross revenue based on the minimum charter periods.