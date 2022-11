Greece’s Diligent Holdings has sold its 2009-built, 56,000 dwt Epic supramax bulk carrier to Roy Khoury-led Blue Fleet Group of Lebanon for $18m.

The deal comes after Diligent sold a 2008-built, 56,000 dwt Oreo to the same buyers in June for $19.35m.

Over the past 18 months, Diligent has sold seven ships, using Hull Search International of London as its dedicated broker.

A spokesperson for Diligent said the company was now focused on buying handysize, ultramax and kamsarmax bulk carriers.