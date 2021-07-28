DNV supports crew change programme in Southeast Asia

Classification society DNV is helping to facilitate safe crew changes amid South East Asia’s Covid crisis as an auditor in the multi-party backed CrewSafe programme.

The CrewSafe programme is based on Singapore’s crew change model to establish safe crew change corridors. CrewSafe audits comprise quality checks on quarantine/holding, medical, and swabbing facilities in countries engaged in crew supply.

CrewSafe accreditation will be granted to facilities that successfully pass the audits. DNV has already completed 15 audits at facilities located in Singapore, the Philippines, and India. The aim is to increase the capacity for owners and managers to bring new crew onboard and enable opportunities for onboard crew to return home.

“DNV is fully supporting and facilitating this programme as seafarers are the true backbone of our global industry,” commented DNV Maritime CEO Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen. “Seafarers need to be fully recognized as key workers, and CrewSafe is one such programme assisting crew source nations and fostering a higher level of confidence and quality control checks in the crew change processes.”

CrewSafe is the creation of the Singapore Shipping Tripartite Alliance Resilience (SG-STAR) Fund Task Force (SFTF), which was established by the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Singapore Maritime Officer’s Union (SMOU) and the Singapore Organisation of Seamen (SOS) and later joined by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), the International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC) and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

Also in Singapore, crew travel software specialist Greywing has launched intelligence technology to help shipping firms navigate COVID-19 regulations. Greywing’s new solution, “Crew Change”, supported by data from S5 Agency World, allows assessment of potential crew change locations based on COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements, cost, and even flight options to manage crew resourcing.