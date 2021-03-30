Does the Ever Given herald a peak in boxship sizes?

Boxships have just about quadrupled in size in terms of carrying capacity since China joined the World Trade Organization at the start of the century - a neat allegory for how the West has become hooked on cheap Chinese products. Yet perhaps we’ve finally hit a plateau, both on sourcing from China and on the size of containerships.

