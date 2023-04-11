EuropeOffshore

DOF AHTS secures more work with Equinor

Adis Ajdin April 11, 2023
Norway’s DOF has won a new three-year contract from Equinor for its handing tug supply vessel Skandi Vega.

The contract with two one-year options attached will start in direct continuation of the vessels’ current employment.

The 2010-built vessel is one of the largest units in its class and has been operating for Equinor since delivery.

The Austevoll-headquartered offshore vessels player with a fleet of over 50 OSVs recently completed its financial restructuring with creditors taking over the company.

