DOF AHTS secures more work with Equinor

Norway’s DOF has won a new three-year contract from Equinor for its handing tug supply vessel Skandi Vega .

The contract with two one-year options attached will start in direct continuation of the vessels’ current employment.

The 2010-built vessel is one of the largest units in its class and has been operating for Equinor since delivery.

The Austevoll-headquartered offshore vessels player with a fleet of over 50 OSVs recently completed its financial restructuring with creditors taking over the company.