DOF awarded $25m worth of contracts

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator DOF Group has secured two new contracts and one extension with an estimated firm backlog of around NOK260m ($25m).

In West Africa, DOF Subsea has won a contract to support a floating production unit (FPU) for a major operator. The company said it will utilise the 2009-built multipurpose support vessel Skandi Constructor, the 2013-built AHTS Skandi Iceman and the 2009-built Skandi Hera, and one third-party vessel.

In the North Sea the 2004-built platform supply vessel Skandi Captain has been booked by an undisclosed cliet to support drilling operations in the Dutch sector. The charter will commence in November and is expected to provide 100 days of vessel utilisation.

Meanwhile in Brazil Petrobras has awarded an extension to DOF’s Norskan Offshore unit for the 2011-built AHTS Skandi Amazonas until March 2023.

Chief executive Mons Aase said these awards, on top of an already high order intake, would secure utilisation for the group in Q4 and into Q1 2023.