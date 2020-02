Home Sector Offshore DOF Subsea awarded research vessel contract by N-Sea February 18th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract by N-Sea for the deployment of its research vessel Geosea . The end client is the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The contract will commence shortly for a firm period of five years plus four six-month options.

DOF Subsea currently has four research vessels in its fleet.