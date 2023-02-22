DOF Subsea CSV contract extended by TechnipFMC

DOF Subsea, a specialist subsea service business of Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator DOF, has secured a contract extension for the 2015-built construction support vessel Skandi Africa.
The new fixture will start in direct continuation with the current commitment and run until February 2025.
The most sophisticated vessel is DOF Subsea’s fleet was initially signed to a five-year charter with subsea giant TechnipFMC on delivery, which was followed by a two-year extension in November 2020 and another one-year option exercised in February last year.