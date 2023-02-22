DOF Subsea CSV contract extended by TechnipFMC

DOF Subsea, a specialist subsea service business of Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator DOF, has secured a contract extension for the 2015-built construction support vessel Skandi Africa .

The new fixture will start in direct continuation with the current commitment and run until February 2025.

The most sophisticated vessel is DOF Subsea’s fleet was initially signed to a five-year charter with subsea giant TechnipFMC on delivery, which was followed by a two-year extension in November 2020 and another one-year option exercised in February last year.