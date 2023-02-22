EuropeOffshore

DOF Subsea CSV contract extended by TechnipFMC

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 22, 2023
0 291 Less than a minute
TechnipFMC

DOF Subsea, a specialist subsea service business of Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator DOF, has secured a contract extension for the 2015-built construction support vessel Skandi Africa.

The new fixture will start in direct continuation with the current commitment and run until February 2025.

The most sophisticated vessel is DOF Subsea’s fleet was initially signed to a five-year charter with subsea giant TechnipFMC on delivery, which was followed by a two-year extension in November 2020 and another one-year option exercised in February last year.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 22, 2023
0 291 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button