Dolphin Drilling awarded new contract by DNO Norge

Norway’s Dolphin Drilling has secured a new combined contract with oil and gas operator DNO Norge that will see it support both ends of the well lifecycle.

Dolphin Drilling has confirmed work for one exploration well plus plug and abandonment activity on three wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Work will start in the first quarter of 2021 using the 1977-built semi-submersible rig Borgland Dolphin , and duration is around five months with further options available.

Bjørnar Iversen, chief executive officer of Dolphin Drilling, said: “We are pleased to work with DNO again, and we are delighted to support an operator who is not only showing responsible well ownership with its P&A activity but continued support for the energy possibilities in the region with its exploration work.

“While the lower prices continue to put pressure on the oil and gas industry, we are really pleased to be able to continue to support customers with their well requirements no matter the stage of their lifecycle, bringing the efficiencies that come from the very capable rig Borgland Dolphin, and a team of subject matter experts both offshore and onshore.”