Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has unveiled an AI robot for metalworking.

The AI hot working robot, called Goknuri, is being used to shape steel plates into curved ones at the aft and stern of hulls under construction at DSME’s main yard on Geoje island.

Korea’s big three yards – DSME, Samsung Heavy and Hyundai Heavy – have all been automating the shipbuilding process over the last five years.