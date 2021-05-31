DSME wins LNG carrier order

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has signed a KRW217bn ($196m) deal to build a 174,000 cu m LNG carrier for compatriot Hyundai LNG Shipping.

The vessel will be built at the Okpo Shipyard and delivered to the owner by the fourth quarter of 2023. It is scheduled to go on a long-term charter with Repsol.

DSME has now won orders for 26 ships this year, worth about $2.74bn, including 11 extra-large crude oil carriers, nine extra-large LPG carriers, four boxships, one LNG carrier, and one WTIV.